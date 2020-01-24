My #1 Strategy on how to get Freelance work (twitter.com)
1 hour ago from Seth C, Freelance UI/UX
Hey DN,
I'm often talking with others on how to find good-paying, reliable freelance work.
One strategy that's worked for me is to partner with agencies for overflow work. This allows them to own and manage all the business admin and project management side of things while allowing you to simply focus on your core competency. This can be a really good strategy when starting out in order to get a good pipeline of work going.
I would love to hear what strategies work well for you all when searching for freelance work!
I'll be making more videos like this if you'd like to follow along you can find me on twitter https://twitter.com/WhatsNewSeth
