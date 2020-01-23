Real 3D mockups and elements in Sketch (vectary.com)
2 hours ago from Mirka Biel, Online Creative at VECTARY
Hi guys We got incredibly positive feedback on our recently released Vectary 3D plugin for Figma. So we decided to make it available on Sketch too! Now, more designers can create photorealistic 3D designs without leaving their favorite 2D tools! Choose a 3D mockup, load your 2D design, and set the perspective.
In this version, we have introduced more premium mockups, artboard templates, and a possibility to link your Vectary account and load your own 3D elements.
Watch the tutorials:https://www.vectary.com/3d-modeling-news/sketch-3D/
Thank you for your feedback!
