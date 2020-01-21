Any feedback for my illustration work for this guide related to the new CCPA Compliance? (jotform.com)
2 hours ago from oyku akko, UI/UX Designer
You regularly post on here, I think your illustrations are quite good -said this on your previous posts already. As far as I've understood, your blog has a more relaxed tone. imho you've nailed it on this one. Kept the overall design structure but got managed to get the more formal tone in accordance with the content.
On a side note, there's a lot of discussion going on about how effective GDPR was. There are a lot of, if not even more, data breaches in the post-GDPR Europe. There are ones that we talk, Facebook & Google etc. but as a European resident I can say that it has changed almost nothing. It's actually worse, now any site I enter asks for cookies and other annoying stuff while people who breach GDPR get away with it. Google and Facebook both are facing lawsuits but it's years away from getting any results. Sorry for the long post, I'm just quite annoyed at hype around these privacy acts when they have zero impact.
