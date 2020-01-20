2
How you present the results of your work as a UX designer? (Research)
1 hour ago from Bogdan Lev, Founder at Productdesign.tips
I'm doing a small research on how UX, Product & Service designers communicate the results of their work to co-workers, stakeholders, and clients.
If you made a presentation to your team, wrote a UX Case study or managed somehow to update your portfolio (I didn't), I would love to have a 15 minutes call with you :)
You can book a suitable time in a Calendly: https://calendly.com/bogdan-lev/15min
Thanks a lot for your help
