4
136 new remote design jobs at GitHub, Chili Piper, Mondo and others
3 hours ago from Arsen Ibragimov, Founder at design community Meerkad
During the period from January 13 to 19, I collected 136 vacancies from popular job boards like Glassdoor, Flex Jobs, We Work Remotely, and others, as well as from Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit.
It takes about 3 hours a day to visit 78 sources that I prepared in advance. Here are the links:
- UX/UI Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-ux-ui-design-jobs
- Product Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-product-design-jobs
- Graphic Design Jobs – https://meerkad.com/remote-graphic-design-jobs
Cheers!
