Ressources for font design
3 hours ago from Pierre-Louis Anceau, Logo designer
I always wanted to design my own typeface but it's very challenging. Do I just study the existing typefaces very closely and then just make mine? Are there any online lessons, websites or books that would help? I couldn't find anything that seemed to go into each letter one by one.
