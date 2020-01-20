4
Introducing Motion · Animated SVG icon editor (getmotion.io)
11 hours ago from Philip A, Designer
Hello folks! Been working on this for 6 months and it's now in public beta.
Would love to hear ANY feedback you have. Available for Windows and macOS, give it a go! :)
Kinda looks like IconJar. Can you actually edit and create motion, or is it a viewer for your set of motion icons?
Calling it an “editor” is disingenuous.
