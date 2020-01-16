Learn to draw / improve your design sketching (youtube.com)
2 hours ago from Ben Merrill, Designer @ConceptsApp
This is a new series we (@ConceptsApp) have put together to help you learn to draw and improve your design sketching skills. You don't need any fancy equipment and the exercises are simple. A few minutes a day will sharpen your eye and improve those visual communication skills! Let me know what you think and what other topics you'd like to see covered. Happy sketching!
This is very helpful! Covers all the basics so anyone can be better at sketching
