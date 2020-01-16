New personal site — thoughts+talks about design direction; design technology synthesis (meetgooya.com)
22 hours ago from Guy Haviv, Design Educator, Executive Design Director at Designit
Dont use GIFs for a slideshow. Gifs are extremely resource-intensive, the fade animation between slides is noticeably choppy. You'd be better off exporting this as an MP4 inside the video tag that has autoplay and loop attributes. 1. the file size will be at least half, and 2. you won't get that chugging choppy low FPS look.
Perhaps break up the hero text into a headline and paragraph. It's a lot at once/in the same mass.
Your text on project detail pages does not contrast very well and could be an accessibility problem.
I agree with Vadim to add some hover styles so it's clear what is interactive.
Also I really despise "contact" links that are just mailto. It's not clear that's the action that will happen unless I pay attention to the browser tip in the lower bottom. Perhaps just put the email address itself so it's clearer or set up a contact form.
Likes: the gradient/ minimal aesthetic is nice.
Add some hover styles.
