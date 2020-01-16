Citybook from Booking.com (apps.apple.com)
2 hours ago from David Notté, Senior Designer at Booking.com
Hi all! Today we released Citybook from Booking.com. CityBook is a responsive city guide, that provides you with instant recommendations based on where you are and what you like. It allows you to explore a city to its fullest - without all the planning and the stress - by carefully suggesting the best activities, bars, restaurants, landmarks, museums, and shops, during your trip.
The app is available for iOS, Android and as a web version.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/citybook-from-booking-com/id1297201744 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.booking.traveller&hl=en Web: https://citybook.booking.com/
