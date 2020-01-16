Prototyping with animation with HTML5 export?

Would like to know what options are there to achieve this… need to publish a standalone web —so, tools that create a visible link with extra things around, or need an App to test, are not an option.

Hype and Adobe Animate export animation/interaction to HTML5 (well Animate does a Canvas export really).

Also I've noticed FramerX exports to a standalone Web.

What else would you recommend? It would be for designers with SOME (not a lot) of code knowledge to use…