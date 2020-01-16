1 comment

  • Erik FialaErik Fiala, 4 hours ago

    I’m proud to announce, that we just launched Everchat on Product Hunt!

    It’s a first small step in our long journey (we’re just 2 people working on it at the moment), but we think that our mission of securing, protecting, and empowering our basic human right - the Internet freedom, is very important for everyone. Let’s make the Internet a slightly better and freer place.

    Head over to Product Hunt, and if you find our project interesting, please give us an upvote. It means a lot!

    P.S.: If you don’t have, or don’t bother creating a Product Hunt account, you can go straight to our website (https://everch.at), and reserve your user ID now!

