Everchat - Just launched on Product Hunt! (producthunt.com)
5 hours ago from Erik Fiala, Co-founder @ Everchat (everch.at)
I’m proud to announce, that we just launched Everchat on Product Hunt!
It’s a first small step in our long journey (we’re just 2 people working on it at the moment), but we think that our mission of securing, protecting, and empowering our basic human right - the Internet freedom, is very important for everyone. Let’s make the Internet a slightly better and freer place.
Head over to Product Hunt, and if you find our project interesting, please give us an upvote. It means a lot!
P.S.: If you don’t have, or don’t bother creating a Product Hunt account, you can go straight to our website (https://everch.at), and reserve your user ID now!
