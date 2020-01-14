2 Bennie F. Johnson takes the helm of AIGA as Executive Director (aiga.org)2 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, creator/host of Revision Path; creative strategist at GlitchLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now