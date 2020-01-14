What is your take on VR app design? Do you think this list got it right? (noupe.com)
26 minutes ago from Lucas Mintz, Freelance Graphic Designer
More or less I'd say. The mention of Quill made me smile but I think VR apps are plagued by low-quality games like Incell and it honestly feels sad as VR is about getting immersed. This post is probably the best I've seen so far as it's not plagued by games too much.
Kingspray is quite good and do we even need to mention Expeditions? C'mon...
The thing about these lists is that they focus mainly on visual design but VR imho is at least %50 visual design, %50 sound design.
