  • Arun PattnaikArun Pattnaik, 2 minutes ago

    Just reserved mine. Is it okay to post link here for karma? Will remove if not okay. http://everch.at/referral/arun

  • M WM W, 12 minutes ago

    Those abstract illustrations are really really pretty. How does this differ from apps like Wickr though?

    • Erik FialaErik Fiala, 1 minute ago

      Thanks! They're made by a fellow designer Brett Will https://scribbbles.design

      Wickr is end-to-end encrypted, which is both great but also painful when it comes to scalability. It only works well in groups up to couple of tenths of users, maybe hundreds. We're taking a different approach - a hybrid of server-side fan out and end-to-end encryption which will be scalable to unlimited users per channel. The algorithm will of course be open-source, but it's still being developed, so we're not confident enough yet.

      Also, we see Wickr as an alternative to Slack, and us more of an alternative to reddit/Spectrum, but with higher privacy and security, especially in private channels.

      Thanks for supporting, and if you have more questions, please go ahead

