Just launched the first stage of my side project - reserve your user ID now! ⚡️ (everch.at)
5 hours ago from Erik Fiala, Co-founder @ Everchat (everch.at)
Just reserved mine. Is it okay to post link here for karma? Will remove if not okay. http://everch.at/referral/arun
Completely fine haha
Those abstract illustrations are really really pretty. How does this differ from apps like Wickr though?
Have an upvote!
Thanks! They're made by a fellow designer Brett Will https://scribbbles.design
Wickr is end-to-end encrypted, which is both great but also painful when it comes to scalability. It only works well in groups up to couple of tenths of users, maybe hundreds. We're taking a different approach - a hybrid of server-side fan out and end-to-end encryption which will be scalable to unlimited users per channel. The algorithm will of course be open-source, but it's still being developed, so we're not confident enough yet.
Also, we see Wickr as an alternative to Slack, and us more of an alternative to reddit/Spectrum, but with higher privacy and security, especially in private channels.
Thanks for supporting, and if you have more questions, please go ahead
