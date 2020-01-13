2
Show DN: Threesidedpolygon - New 2020 Personal Site for Scott Gamble (threesidedpolygon.com)
1 day ago from Scott Gamble, Designer / Developer
Hey all! I wanted to start the year off right with a new personal site. I wanted to make something a little more fun than the usual portfolio sites I've seen (and made myself) and wanted to give mine more life. All design, 3D modeling and programming was done by yours truly :) Let me know what you think!
