2 comments
R. Kamushken, 6 minutes ago
Damn! Switch off this f*cking Meddium's dark pattern to buy a subscription (publication settings), if you want to reach more audience
Sacha Greif, 1 minute ago
There's something pretty arbitrary and unsettling about how tech companies deal with these issues these days. If your behavior gets flagged on YouTube you might lose access to your Gmail access; and while not as severe this is another example of how arbitrary the rules can be.
Even if there were good reasons to penalize this agency just suspend their account for a month as a warning, don't just ban them forever. And if you can't share the reason for the ban publicly, then how is anybody going to learn to improve their behavior?
