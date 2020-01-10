2
Vertical rhythm in web apps?
2 days ago from Daniel Caine, UX designer
Hi everyone,
I was wondering if anyone had any examples of complex web applications achieving a consistent vertical rhythm, and how you'd achieve that.
Any help is greatly appreciated!
P.s I'm not interested in type-heavy websites like blogs or whatever, it's got to be something relatively complicated with lots of elements other than text.
Thank you!
