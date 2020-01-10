Free icon-set giveaway
1 hour ago from Rui Sereno, Partner @ Significa.co
We don't mean to spam Designer News with stuff. The Handbook yesterday, the Icons today...
Anyway, we thought it would be worth sharing this Icon giveaway. 100 and something icons for light and dark backgrounds.
There's more free stuff and open-source repositories at Significa Labs
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now