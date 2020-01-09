5
Dribbble is literally ruining design: Video (twitter.com)
24 minutes ago from Seth C, Freelance UI/UX
Happy 2020 folks!!!!
Going to be trying to make some design related videos each week this year in 2020. Enjoy this Dribbble at the link above!
Here are a few I made at the end of last year:
Figma users be like https://twitter.com/SethCoolen/status/1167423928169586688
Sketch users be like https://twitter.com/SethCoolen/status/1173586005129138176
XD Users be like https://twitter.com/SethCoolen/status/1169590907882082304
