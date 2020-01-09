4
One more Digital Agency Handbook
17 minutes ago from Rui Sereno, Partner @ Significa.co
We created a Handbook which initially wasn't meant to be made public – it has been hanging around for a while. But we've been receiving so many good comments from those who've read it, that we thought it could be worth sharing with the community. Maybe there's somebody else who make good use of it as well.
We also explain why we made it public and why we decided to create it in the first place at We created a Handbook
The real
