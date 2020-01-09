2 comments

  • Ryan B, 1 minute ago

    This design is so refreshing!

    0 points
  • Ahmed Sulajman, 2 hours ago

    The plugin itself is no doubt extremely useful. But another reason I wanted to share that, is how creatively they made the product landing page.

    I’m not sure whether this complies well with Figma brand guidelines and how would they scale it when Sketch plugin arrives, for example. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting approach for designing landing for Figma plugin.

    0 points