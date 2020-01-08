2
What did you read in 2019?
16 hours ago from Andrei Urse, User Experience Designer
By constantly reading you discover what you don't know you don't know. So I challenged myself to read and discover as much as I can, so this is my 2019 list:
- Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action
- Understanding Context: Environment, Language, and Information Architecture
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
- UX Research: Practical Techniques for Designing Better Products
- InterViews: Learning the Craft of Qualitative Research Interviewing
- Emotional Design: Why We Love (or Hate) Everyday Things
- The Pocket Universal Methods of Design
- How to Make Sense of Any Mess
- Evil by Design: Interaction Design to Lead Us Into Temptation
- Design for Dasein: Understanding the Design of Experiences
- Articulating Design Decisions
- Mental Models: Aligning Design Strategy with Human Behavior
- The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
- Talking to Humans
- Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Work
- Inspired: How to Create Tech Products Customers Love
- Designing for Behavior Change: Applying Psycho
- Doorbells, Danger, and Dead Batteries: User Research War Stories
- Tragic Design: The True Impact of Bad Design and How to Fix It
- UX Optimization: Combining Behavioral UX and Usability Testing Data
