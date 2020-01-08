By constantly reading you discover what you don't know you don't know. So I challenged myself to read and discover as much as I can, so this is my 2019 list:

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action

Understanding Context: Environment, Language, and Information Architecture

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

UX Research: Practical Techniques for Designing Better Products

InterViews: Learning the Craft of Qualitative Research Interviewing

Emotional Design: Why We Love (or Hate) Everyday Things

The Pocket Universal Methods of Design

How to Make Sense of Any Mess

Evil by Design: Interaction Design to Lead Us Into Temptation

Design for Dasein: Understanding the Design of Experiences

Articulating Design Decisions

Mental Models: Aligning Design Strategy with Human Behavior

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

Talking to Humans

Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Work

Inspired: How to Create Tech Products Customers Love

Designing for Behavior Change: Applying Psycho

Doorbells, Danger, and Dead Batteries: User Research War Stories

Tragic Design: The True Impact of Bad Design and How to Fix It

UX Optimization: Combining Behavioral UX and Usability Testing Data

What did you read in 2019?