What did you read in 2019?

16 hours ago from , User Experience Designer

By constantly reading you discover what you don't know you don't know. So I challenged myself to read and discover as much as I can, so this is my 2019 list:

  • Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action
  • Understanding Context: Environment, Language, and Information Architecture
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
  • UX Research: Practical Techniques for Designing Better Products
  • InterViews: Learning the Craft of Qualitative Research Interviewing
  • Emotional Design: Why We Love (or Hate) Everyday Things
  • The Pocket Universal Methods of Design
  • How to Make Sense of Any Mess
  • Evil by Design: Interaction Design to Lead Us Into Temptation
  • Design for Dasein: Understanding the Design of Experiences
  • Articulating Design Decisions
  • Mental Models: Aligning Design Strategy with Human Behavior
  • The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
  • Talking to Humans
  • Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Work
  • Inspired: How to Create Tech Products Customers Love
  • Designing for Behavior Change: Applying Psycho
  • Doorbells, Danger, and Dead Batteries: User Research War Stories
  • Tragic Design: The True Impact of Bad Design and How to Fix It
  • UX Optimization: Combining Behavioral UX and Usability Testing Data

