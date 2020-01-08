5
A longer-form product design case study
1 hour ago from Jon Darke, Design Director at MyBuilder
Trying a new longer form of case study, based around a recent project we undertook. A descriptive and open account of the project, our successes and failures, and how we came together as a team to solve some interesting problems.
Hoping others find this interesting, and also provide insight to any possible future recruits about what a typical large project looks like at MyBuidler.
