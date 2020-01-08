Question: Design System and Typography Limitations

I have been working on Design System for past few months now, carefully analysing a lot of existing UI Kits out there and also planning on building my own. But I haven't been able to understand the limit of typography we should stick to, or there is no such requirement to limit them. The reason being the following:

When you build something for Web, you know you are defining H1 to H6, paragraph, links and a few more. But there are situations where a H5 can be bold and can also be regular. How do you handle such a situation? When you are building an app, I noticed a lot of UI Kits where the OP has defined more than 20 fonts for about 50 screens. While when I am building a mobile app for my clients, I usually use maximum of 6-8 fonts that fit almost all scenarios.

The spiral I get myself into is, what is too less and what is too much. From a Designer and Developer point of view to make sure when I hand it over, the Dev shouldn't feel it's too messy and has too much inconsistency and probably one single font has been defined to make it aesthetic only in one particular place.

I hope I was a bit clear with my question. I would appreciate some help.