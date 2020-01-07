The next decade of design will be about fixing the last century of excess (fastcompany.com)
6 hours ago from Justine Shu, Community Staff
A bit of a heavy read, but I really dig this line:
“As people begin to shift from a ‘me’ to ‘we’ mindset, tomorrow’s success stories will belong to organizations that design with all life in mind. As designers, we must begin to address people as part of a greater ecosystem, embracing a broader, more holistic systems mindset that starts to make the traditional user-centered design approach sound way too self-centered.” —Mark Curtis, cofounder and chief client officer, Fjord
