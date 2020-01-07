What is your personal Design Philosophy? Do you have one?

I do a lot of self-exploration to try and better understand who I am and lately I've been reflecting on what kind of designer I am.

My personal design philosophy isn't about following fads or the cool new thing. I want my designs to have staying power. I want a design to stick. And so I have a post-it on my computer with the following on it:

Thoughtful Design with Longevity

What is your design philosophy or guiding lights?