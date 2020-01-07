4

What is your personal Design Philosophy? Do you have one?

I do a lot of self-exploration to try and better understand who I am and lately I've been reflecting on what kind of designer I am.

My personal design philosophy isn't about following fads or the cool new thing. I want my designs to have staying power. I want a design to stick. And so I have a post-it on my computer with the following on it:

Thoughtful Design with Longevity

What is your design philosophy or guiding lights?

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 1 hour ago

    This is a good question. Not sure I have one, but if I had to muse for a minute it would probably be something like:

    Every design is the result of its creator(s). The creation serves its purpose to accomplish a task or influence a behavior. I hope my designs always serve the purpose of making someone's life easier while being a joy to use or experience.

    How's that?

