Proposal: Easy ways to fix DN

4 hours ago from , UX @ Lucid + uxtools.co guy

Why should we fix DN in the first place?

DN is an important staple of the design community. This site feeds into several other sites such as usepanda.com, Muzli, and thenews.im. While attempts to start new subreddits or Slack communities are nice, they don’t solve the core problem.

What’s wrong with DN?

There have been several threads about this in the past, but in summary: spam content, voting rings, and click bait.

What should I do about it?

I ran a little experiment over the past few weeks and have this proposal:

1. Actually start upvoting things

During the month of December, anything I upvoted immediately went to the front page for at least a few hours. That means there aren’t a lot of upvotes going around, even though I know thousands of people are viewing the DN front page every day. If everyone tosses in a few upvotes for real, genuine content, we all benefit.

2. Post something every now and then

The more genuine content that’s posted, the fewer click bait links will reach the front page. A Dribbble shot with four votes should never stay in first slot on the front page for more than a few minutes.

3. Comment on why you are/aren’t upvoting

Help educate the community by explaining why you do or don’t like a story. Help others see what type of content they should post by sharing a real perspective, even if it’s something like, “Sorry, not going to upvote this because I don’t see how it benefits the community.”

Summary

All I really want is a place where I can read good content, continue learning, and post things I’m interested in. Seems like there are easy ways to fix that. Thanks for reading this far.

  • Amazing RandoAmazing Rando, 3 hours ago

    I upvoted this because I respect the call to action for the benefit of the DN community.

  • Joe di Stefano, 1 hour ago

    Your ideas are good and sensible, but I have very mixed feelings about putting more effort into a community that has clearly been abandoned by its owners. Especially when they are selling advertising and job postings against our user-generated content.

  • Wouter RamakerWouter Ramaker, 1 hour ago
    1. Post something every now and then
    2. Comment on why you are/aren’t upvoting

    In short: post more. Although I fully agree, I think there is a bit of a catch 22 we need to break through though.

    I agree that there is a lack of engagement among the users here. This is probably the result of high-quality posts being drowned out by spam, and a lack of moderation has led to a sense of apathy. The up (and downvotes, for as long as they lasted) were a way to self-moderate, but they were gamed by the spammers, leading to further disengagement by actual users. So, I don't think just telling people to post more will take away this feeling.

    • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, a minute ago

      I actually think that genuine upvoting will do more than posting. There are still good things being posted, they just get lost.

      Even “highly ranked” stories only have 15+ upvotes these days. What if the good stories had 50? 100? 500? It makes voting rings much more difficult.

  • Marco SousaMarco Sousa, 2 minutes ago

    I like this fresh 2020 energy!

  • Remus Baltariu, 2 minutes ago

    Let's upvote it all! Great post, and indeed true. Sadly true. A couple of years ago it wasn't a day I wasn't here to read the latest in design, but now, I rarely do it. But as your call to action, let's take action!

  • Matthew Hollingsworth, 12 minutes ago

    Thanks for this, Taylor. We agree whole heartedly. We'll continue to fight spam and remove click bait material. Fresh content and upvoting from the community is always the way to help improve the site.

    Thanks for being a part of the community : -)

