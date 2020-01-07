Proposal: Easy ways to fix DN

Why should we fix DN in the first place?

DN is an important staple of the design community. This site feeds into several other sites such as usepanda.com, Muzli, and thenews.im. While attempts to start new subreddits or Slack communities are nice, they don’t solve the core problem.

What’s wrong with DN?

There have been several threads about this in the past, but in summary: spam content, voting rings, and click bait.

What should I do about it?

I ran a little experiment over the past few weeks and have this proposal:

1. Actually start upvoting things

During the month of December, anything I upvoted immediately went to the front page for at least a few hours. That means there aren’t a lot of upvotes going around, even though I know thousands of people are viewing the DN front page every day. If everyone tosses in a few upvotes for real, genuine content, we all benefit.

2. Post something every now and then

The more genuine content that’s posted, the fewer click bait links will reach the front page. A Dribbble shot with four votes should never stay in first slot on the front page for more than a few minutes.

3. Comment on why you are/aren’t upvoting

Help educate the community by explaining why you do or don’t like a story. Help others see what type of content they should post by sharing a real perspective, even if it’s something like, “Sorry, not going to upvote this because I don’t see how it benefits the community.”

Summary

All I really want is a place where I can read good content, continue learning, and post things I’m interested in. Seems like there are easy ways to fix that. Thanks for reading this far.