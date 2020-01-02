When to decide your design career is over?

It's the new year and this seems like the season for news outlets to focus on reinvention and career change! I've spend the last 9 months looking for a new UX design job. While continuing to find any job that will take me, I've been working as a product manager but have discovered it's not for me. This was always a consideration for evolving my career. After 9 months it's become pretty clear despite a decade of experience, I'm not that good a designer and I should move on.

Has anyone left design for a completely different career? Or found a way to evolve from being an IC?