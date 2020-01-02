4

When to decide your design career is over?

6 hours ago from , Senior UX designer

It's the new year and this seems like the season for news outlets to focus on reinvention and career change! I've spend the last 9 months looking for a new UX design job. While continuing to find any job that will take me, I've been working as a product manager but have discovered it's not for me. This was always a consideration for evolving my career. After 9 months it's become pretty clear despite a decade of experience, I'm not that good a designer and I should move on.

Has anyone left design for a completely different career? Or found a way to evolve from being an IC?

1 comment

  • Catalin CimpanuCatalin Cimpanu, 3 hours ago

    I've left the design business 5 years ago. I'm now a tech journalist. Worked hard at it. Put in 10-12-14 hours a day. According to Techmeme, did a pretty good job at it.

    Choose something that you like and put all your heart into it. If you get good, people can't ignore you.

    As for the moment "when you decide" ... that's pretty easy. You'll either feel it in your wallet or you'll get bored. But you'll know.

    1 point