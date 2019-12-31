Photographing every sunrise of 2019 (and making a website for it) (bugsy.me)
1 day ago from Bugsy Sailor, Doer of things
I first shared this project earlier this year.
Since then, the website has evolved quite significantly. I tried to address several ways of displaying 365 photos, a calendar, meta data, location data, and various musings.
Outside of the morning walks and the photo editing, this has been a significant design project. Beyond the website it was trying to figure out a template for photo prints that can display some amount of data to give a photo context. The design of a database, design of a badge to be embossed.
So many tools to make this thing happen. - Adobe Creative Suite - My camera - Snowpants - Hugo - Netlify - IMGIX - Dark Sky API - Flickr - Algolia - Google Maps API - Snipcart - And an endless flow of coffee
Would love to hear your thoughts on laying out this data. One of my goals was that I've always wanted to create a website with zero images other than the content itself.
Beyond all design, I hope you catch more sunrises in 2020 than you did in 2019.
I really appreciate when designers like yourself create such beautiful and niche creative ideas, executed well. The calendar grid of photos gives a really nice glance at the sheer amount of work that went into capturing that story of a sunset. I LOVE the little data strip on the bottom of the framed and print versions. Great touch.
Your photography work is compelling. Thank you for capturing so many gorgeous sunsets. What camera did you specifically use?
Questions: Do you believe showing it in a framed context is the best way to showcase the work? Or perhaps unframed is the better default? (I see the latter but perhaps you could provide more insight?) Would it be possible to overlay the data on the photo with a tap/hover to be able to see at a glance photographic and weather details of the shot?
I do wish a few small tweaks: I want to be able to swipe to the next one on mobile. It would feel more intuitive to navigate. I would moving musings higher up, after the picture, because the storytelling is more captivating than just scrolling through data (though valuable). The location presentation of coordinates is nice but I would have appreciated a Google Maps embed for the single photo there as well (for quick contextualizing). I wasn’t able to find a universal shortcut to take me back to year view without using my browser back button.
Thank you for sharing and keep the creativity flowing!
