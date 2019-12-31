7 Found out this ☰ is called “trigram for heaven” in the unicode table, so I wrote about icons, meanings, & metaphors. (stellify.net)19 hours ago from Sophia Lucero, design + code + words @stellifyLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
