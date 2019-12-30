2

Ask DN: Favorite design-related podcast to follow?

7 hours ago from , RadDadShow.com

What are your top-3 favorite design podcasts, or podcasts that help you in business, that you would recommend? It does not need to be a very popular show, or specifically aim at designers, but I'd love to find a few new podcasts to listen to which add value. Thanks!

1 comment

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 1 hour ago

    I tend to listen to non-work related podcasts to avoid burnout, but do really enjoy 99 Percent Invisible.

    1 point