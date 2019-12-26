5
Best home for design community?
3 hours ago from Paul Mit, GH
Hey guys,
We are in the middle of creating a user community for our online design service (finally).
Slack/Reddit/Discourse/Spectrum/Fb/Custom forum/Telegram/.../
What is the best place for it? What do you prefer? What are the best UX/UI products communities you are part of?
Great thanks! Paul
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now