Features of choosing a set-top box for digital TV
5 hours ago from Mellika Ranna, maneger
Analog television is gradually becoming a thing of the past, and it has already been replaced by a modern digital format. Even if the TV does not support digital TV, there is always the opportunity to buy a digital set-top box and get access to a better picture, sound and new features. Even for old TVs it is quite possible to buy a classic set-top box, and it will already be able to broadcast the signal in high quality Full HD When choosing a digital set-top box you need to pay attention to: 1. Connectors 2. Screen resolution 3. Additional features
