Best alternatives to Flinto/Principle for Sketch pros in 2020?

It's almost 2020, and prototyping seems to be the field in which UX-UI tools are still innovating a lot don't you think?

In my company we are still looking for the "holy grail" of UI animation tools. I've read a lot about Lottie (if you work with React specially) and After Effects seems to be the powerhouse for all complex animation projects.

I've tried things like Marvel, Principle or Flinto in recent months, still I think there are shortcomings in all of them. Been told recently about Origami studio: https://origami.design

So what do you think. Are there any other alternatives as of today, worth exploring? Thanks for your insights!