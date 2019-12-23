2

Best alternatives to Flinto/Principle for Sketch pros in 2020?

It's almost 2020, and prototyping seems to be the field in which UX-UI tools are still innovating a lot don't you think?

In my company we are still looking for the "holy grail" of UI animation tools. I've read a lot about Lottie (if you work with React specially) and After Effects seems to be the powerhouse for all complex animation projects.

I've tried things like Marvel, Principle or Flinto in recent months, still I think there are shortcomings in all of them. Been told recently about Origami studio: https://origami.design

So what do you think. Are there any other alternatives as of today, worth exploring? Thanks for your insights!

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 1 hour ago

    The tools you mentioned are more traditionally known as “prototyping tools” and, as you’ve found, there are lots of them. I’ve cataloged several of them on uxtools.co.

    There aren’t as many true animation tools, however beyond things like After Effects. I’ve heard good things about Haiku but haven’t tried it myself. Framer can also get you far if you’re comfortable with Javascript.

  • Shaobo YangShaobo Yang, 5 minutes ago

    https://www.protopie.io/

    Best code free hi-fi prototyping tool

