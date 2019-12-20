2
20 Everyday Hassles Killed by UX Design in Last 20 Years (ceros.com)
2 days ago from Simon Martin, Design Editor
2 days ago from Simon Martin, Design Editor
Upvoting because the presentation is interesting, though I don’t necessarily agree
I wouldn’t say that UX design entirely solved the problem of predictive algorithms to identify songs. Seems like a better title would be “... killed by technology.”
Also the behaviors are a little narrow, given that almost anything you can “tap” you can also do with voice now. That behaviors section seems somewhat unecessary.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now