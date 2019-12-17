Lovingly crafted hand drawn fonts for your projects (handy.graphics)
3 hours ago from James Shedden, Designer & engineer
Hi all, sharing a new thing I've made — would love to hear thoughts, feedback or any other comments. Thanks very much!
I like it! You are making one new font a month? That is quite a work rate!
Thanks very much Ben!
Currently each font on the site has probably taken 2-3 days max so it wouldn't be too bad — happy to have the motivation to keep up a good pace (that's if someone does sign up to the subscription, which no one has yet as it's just launched!).
