  • James SheddenJames Shedden, 1 hour ago

    Hi all, sharing a new thing I've made — would love to hear thoughts, feedback or any other comments. Thanks very much!

    • Ben OliverBen Oliver, 29 minutes ago

      I like it! You are making one new font a month? That is quite a work rate!

      • James SheddenJames Shedden, a minute ago

        Thanks very much Ben!

        Currently each font on the site has probably taken 2-3 days max so it wouldn't be too bad — happy to have the motivation to keep up a good pace (that's if someone does sign up to the subscription, which no one has yet as it's just launched!).

