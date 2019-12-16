3

Inside Ueno Agency Case Study Process

A few months back, with an AMA here on DN with Halli, Matthew from the community asked Ueno how they build their case studies.

Halli was kind enough to link to one of their internal documents, which revealed their entire case study process.

Since I run a website about case studies, I was naturally intrigued and reached out to find out more.

The biggest take away; put your client above yourself.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, a minute ago

    We used to do the case study at the end of a project, but we're trying to change that. We want to make the case study more of an integral part of the project.

    interesting. for documentation, sure. but it's hard to write the story if you don't know the ending.

