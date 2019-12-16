4 Visualizing Every Pantone Color of the Year (22 Colors From 2000-2020) (adamfuhrer.com)3 hours ago from Adam Fuhrer, UX DeveloperLogin to CommentYou'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.LoginRegister TodayNew accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now