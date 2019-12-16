e-Mobility Network redesign (original concept) (behance.net)
32 minutes ago from Laszlo Schelhammer, Design Project Lead at MelkwegDigital
We have been asked to redo the IA, UX and UI design for Hungary’s biggest public electric car charging network. The network is run by the ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ company group, one of the most significant electricity and gas supplier enterprise in the country today. Our aim was to create something fresh and easy-to-use while we also had to keep in mind the company’s brand site and the overall appearance of the innogy family.
