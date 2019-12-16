1 comment

  Laszlo Schelhammer

    We have been asked to redo the IA, UX and UI design for Hungary’s biggest public electric car charging network. The network is run by the ELMŰ-ÉMÁSZ company group, one of the most significant electricity and gas supplier enterprise in the country today. Our aim was to create something fresh and easy-to-use while we also had to keep in mind the company’s brand site and the overall appearance of the innogy family.

    0 points