5 comments

  • Mac Peterson, 40 minutes ago

    I'm not sure that scarcity CAN be ethical. It always feel like unnecessary pressure. I understand here they want to "merge" deliveries but like you said in the end for some reason I doubt they actually do it...

    1 point
    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 1 minute ago

      Good point Mac. To me what feels "fake" is the 5 minutes. For some reason, if all the restaurants had a different countdown before drivers "move out" it'd be a lot different.

      To think about if I was Uber Eats! Cheers

      0 points
  • James Nicklaus, 1 hour ago

    Haha the "NOOooo" slide made me laugh out loud. They'll need to come up with a better food picking UX not to piss off users to miss the 5-min mark every time. Good stuff!

    1 point
    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 19 minutes ago

      Thanks James! Agreed, the actual food search was below expectations for a big tech company like Uber. It felt more like I was ordering a cab vs actual food...

      0 points
      • Elie-Anne Lachance, a minute ago

        What you just said, Louis-Xavier, is very interesting "...felt more like I was ordering a cab...". Since Uber was initially only a transportation service, maybe they applied the same user experience for UberEats when the experience is actually very different from ordering a car. This marks the importance to make contextual user research and adapt the service to detailed actions users are taking. Good job, Growth Design case studies are always relevant!

        0 points