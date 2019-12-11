10 posters on usability heuristics for user interface design

Hi!

We are proud to share with the community a set of posters for office on 10 Usability Heuristics by Nielsen Norman Group which outlined some general principles for interface design.

We created these posters because we would love to see more beautiful and user-friendly sites. ❤️

Print them out in A1 format for your office or workplace or present them as a Christmas gift! https://uxposters.agentestudio.com