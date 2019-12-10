How do you use multiple Macs?
2 hours ago from Eric Alli
Hey DN,
I'm curious how fellow designers who are using multiple Macs (ex: an iMac and MacBook Air) setup their workflows. How do you keep your data in sync? Do you use iCloud and put everything in your Documents folder? Has it been an issue with needing multiple licenses for apps that you use?
