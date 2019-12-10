3

How do you use multiple Macs?

I'm curious how fellow designers who are using multiple Macs (ex: an iMac and MacBook Air) setup their workflows. How do you keep your data in sync? Do you use iCloud and put everything in your Documents folder? Has it been an issue with needing multiple licenses for apps that you use?

  • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, a minute ago

    Hey Eric! If you use GDrive correctly everything should run really smoothly! I basically have all my documents in the cloud. Plus it has the benefits of eliminating potential risks with hardware problems.

    For licenses you have to pay a little more if you want "more seats" but it depends of the software you use.

