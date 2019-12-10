2 comments

  • Patryk Ilnicki, 2 hours ago

    Tetrisly is a result of several months’ search for the perfect structure to organize a library with interface elements during our work on design systems that we create for digital products.

    • Provide clean and well-organized production files for your development team. No more mess and disorganization.
    • Don’t waste your time inventing ideal file organization, just start creating the component library.
    • Create one source of truth for your product
    • Build the right inheritance structure for design tokens and components based on your needs, the number of products or supported platforms (for example, a separate file contains foundations for all products, separate files or one in common with components of each product/platform). Inheriting depends on your needs.
    • Do you work with many designers in one product? Don’t wonder where to look for the right component added by your co-worker.

  • Paweł Stomma, 12 minutes ago

    I do use! And I recommend.

