Revision Path Ep. 324: Jerome Harris, design director at Housing Works (glitch.com)
1 day ago from Maurice Cherry, Creative Strategist at Glitch
When I first heard about Jerome Harris' exhibit "As, Not For: Dethroning Our Absolutes," I knew I had to interview him for the podcast. I was thrilled to hear him speak at this year's Black in Design Conference back in October, and this conversation follows directly after that event.
Jerome does it all — he's a graphic designer, an educator, a writer, a curator, a DJ, and even a choreographer! We touched on all those aspects in this interview, starting off with talking about his current work at Housing Works. From there, we discussed the trajectory of Black graphic design, and how that guided him through his studies at Temple and Yale and inspired his exhibit. Jerome also shares some of his current influences, and we step into the future a bit and look at what Jerome would want to work on in 2025.
Keep an eye out for Jerome — his perspective and candor are a refreshing antidote to current design discourse, and I think we'll see a lot more from him soon!
