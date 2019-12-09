12
Handy design resource containing 22 million free transparent images - PNGDB (pngdb.com)
2 hours ago from Rudy Jarvis, UX Teacher @ Richmond University
Can be useful for some things I guess.
I do want so say that I love the font they used.
Did some research, seems it's called 'Raleway', available at Google Fonts. https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Raleway
The rarest font to met in serious web products...
Welcome to "desigen" of middle 2000s
