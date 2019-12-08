Show DN: Pager - Alerts for Reddit (producthunt.com)
2 hours ago from Joshua Turner, Founder at Narro
Hey everyone - it's been a while.
I've spent the last few months working on Pager and it's by far the proudest I've ever been of a UI/UX project. I'm far from considering myself an interface designer, but I think I held my own on this one.
Pager allows you to create custom alerts for Reddit so you can stay up to date on the content you care about. You can create monitors to match post titles or post flairs, match usernames or submitted domains, query the number of upvotes or comments, as well as the position on the subreddit.
