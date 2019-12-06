I have three Dribbble invites expiring soon.

I'm happy to give you one under this condition: You need to post real shots from real projects. ;)

I'm tired of all the nice looking but not problem solving posts I see on Dribbble. I want to see something real. I want to understand what problem the designer is solving with his work. I want to understand the thinking behind it. It should be much more than just nice colors and fancy animations.

If you think the same, let's connect on Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/julianmo

I want to get rid of all the bullshit in my Dribbble feed. ;)