I have three Dribbble invites expiring soon.
2 hours ago from Julian Moosbrugger, julianmo.com
I'm happy to give you one under this condition: You need to post real shots from real projects. ;)
I'm tired of all the nice looking but not problem solving posts I see on Dribbble. I want to see something real. I want to understand what problem the designer is solving with his work. I want to understand the thinking behind it. It should be much more than just nice colors and fancy animations.
If you think the same, let's connect on Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/julianmo
I want to get rid of all the bullshit in my Dribbble feed. ;)
