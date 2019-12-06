2
Grid system for mobile applications for both iOS and Android
35 minutes ago from M. E., Designer
I am going to work on a new design system soon for both iOS and Android. I personally want to stick with a 12-column design as it’s the most common type to see in the wild. But still can't decide what would work best, since we have more than 40-50 services.
Any advice would be appreciated Thanks
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now