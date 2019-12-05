A tool for building web apps entirely in the front end

I'm a designer, UX researcher, and front-end developer. I've worked at many startups throughout my adult life. Over the course of building multiple products from the ground up, I always wondered if there was an easier way.

Two years ago, I started from scratch once again, building a service for creatives to market their services. However, after I finished implementing user account, data editing, and image uploading yet again, I realized I had built a framework.

Today, I'm releasing this framework to everyone as an open source project and a platform that you can use to host your web apps.

I'm not lying when I say it's the quickest way I've experienced of turning a static HTML document into an interactive web app.

I'd love for you to try it out: https://remaketheweb.com/